Our experience enables us to offer effective outpatient, individualized, psychological care. We treat a number of mental health disorders, and provide a neutral ground to individuals, families, and couples.
Our focus is to help individuals heal, energize, and become aware of their inner strengths. We achieve this by providing a neutral, culturally sensitive, safe space, listening to your concerns, and customizing a treatment plan.
We promise to be there for you every step of your journey. Our goal is to help you grow from your struggles, heal from your pain, and move forward to where you want to be in your life.
*We do not provide UA or DUI Services at this time.
If you are suffering with an addiction or substance use disorder we have treatment plans to help you identify and overcome the things that hold you captive.
Depression, fear, and anxiety are some of the most common and uncomfortable emotions that we can experience at some point in our lives. Through counseling and treatment, we are able to help you recover motivation, perspective, and joy that you once had in your life, or are developing for the first time.
Curriculum used : Strategies for Self Improvement and Change, Mind Over Mood, and Relapse Prevention.
Many individuals can experience symptoms associated with painful and traumatic circumstances. Anxiety, fear, and hopelessness are a few emotions that can linger past traumatic events. We can help you overcome these symptoms and guide you through the process of grief and healing using Trauma Recovery and Empowerment Model.
We are experienced in identifying and treating many of the symptoms associated with these disorders and co-occurring disorders (dual diagnosis). While we do not prescribe medications we can and do refer clients to qualified local physicians, psychiatrists, and nurse practitioners and will collaborate with them for your wraparound care.
Relationship counseling can be beneficial to couples/families who are looking to strengthen their emotional connection and improve communications skills, in all stages of their relationship. Therapy sessions are held with couples/families together and is a supportive place to discuss issues and discover solutions to better strengthen your most important relationships.
CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE
Victims of domestic violence will be provided a safe place to process abuse and the cycle of violence,. They can learn to set healthy boundaries for themselves while learning the skills for protective parenting capacities. Our curriculum for this Trauma Informed treatment modality includes : Seeking Safety Model
We tailor your treatment plan to your specific needs using a combination of treatment modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) and more.
Equine-assisted therapy (EAT) encompasses a range of treatments that involve activities with horses and other equines to promote human physical and mental health. EAT is groundwork only and requires no riding or experience. Weather permitting.
There is a link between trauma and auto or motor cycle accidents?
I am a Licensed Addictions Counselor (LAC) with over 17 years experience in Addictions, Substance Use Disorders, Trauma/C-PTSD, Co-occurring Disorders, and Behavioral Disorders. I specialize in Addictions, Substance Use Disorders, Trauma and Women's issues (Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Parenting, Self Esteem) . I have trained experience as a victim advocate, death/bereavement, breast cancer awareness and advocacy and community outreach. I also work with CPS clients, probationers/parolees, and I have the honor of working with Veteran's in our community as well. I am a proud member of NAADAC, CAAP, APOS, CPS, CPA & the APA. I worked with CDOC where I was an SUD and Mental Health therapist at La Vista Women's Correctional. I continue to use the Seeking Safety Model for domestic violence, SUD and PTSD; Mind over Mood; Anger Management; Relapse Prevention; Strategies for Self Improvement and Change; REBT and MRT. These are all specific guidebook/workbook curricula. I also use "Trauma Recovery and Empowerment" for the DV piece of treatment.
Now Licensed in and serving all of New Mexico (Commercial Insurances and Virtual only at this time). If you would like to know more please message or email me for specifics.
* The Colorado Department of Human Services, DORA, and BHA characterize Licensed Addictions Counselors (LAC) as" true behavioral health clinicians who can provide services for people with co-occurring disorders".
* Now Licensed in and serving all of New Mexico (Commercial Insurances and Virtual only)
Most Colorado Medicaid Plans
United Behavioral Health
Optum
Aetna
Cigna
EAP's
Inquire below for your specific plan.
My Big Brother and Sister in Law
My Big Brother and Best Friend
My Mother
Colorado, United States
If you're interested in one of our open positions, start by applying here and attaching your resume.
Patient Protection
Patients are protected under the Federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA). This act states that there are not more limits on your behavioral health benefits than your physical health benefits. If you feel these rights have not been upheld, you can call the Behavioral Health Ombudsman at 303-866-2789, Email them at: ombuds@bhoco.org, or go online at: behavioralhealthombudsman.colorado.gov.
Copyright © 2020- 2023 Open Gates Counseling @ Speranza Ranch LLC- - Live Like Someone Left the Gate Open- All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy Website Builder