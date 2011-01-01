Addictions and Substance Abuse Disorders, Depression & Anxiety ADD/ADHD, Mental Illness, Behavior Disorders, Co-Occurring Disorders Addictions and Substance Abuse Disorders, Depression & Anxiety

*We do not provide UA or DUI Services at this time.





If you are suffering with an addiction or substance use disorder we have treatment plans to help you identify and overcome the things that hold you captive.





Depression, fear, and anxiety are some of the most common and uncomfortable emotions that we can experience at some point in our lives. Through counseling and treatment, we are able to help you recover motivation, perspective, and joy that you once had in your life, or are developing for the first time.

Curriculum used : Strategies for Self Improvement and Change, Mind Over Mood, and Relapse Prevention.



